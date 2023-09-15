That Was Fast: Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrids Recalled for Fire Risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is instructing owners of new Alfa Romeo Tonales and Dodge Hornets equipped with the PHEV drivetrain to park their vehicles outside and away from other cars and structures. Several potentially loose connections on both high and low-voltage electrical systems in the car could cause a fire in the vehicle, even when parked with the ignition off.

The issue primarily has to do with loose 12-volt battery positive cable nuts "and/or high voltage connectors," according to the NHTSA. Effectively, these loose fasteners could likely cause a spark or excessive heat which may trigger a fire. An investigation of the issue began on August 23, which has resulted in this recall. It's estimated that 2,254 2023-2024 Hornets and 1,875 2023-2024 Tonales are affected.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale, at left, and Dodge Hornet. Stellantis

The problem will be addressed by Alfa and Dodge dealers who will ensure the fasteners are properly tightened down. The core of the issue is that these nuts/bolts were not tightened down hard enough at the factory. A bit of an embarrassing oversight, however luckily nobody has been harmed by the issue, and no fires have been reported yet.

Owners will receive instructions on when they can take their vehicles to a dealer to remedy the problem starting around October 27th. Once their car is at a service center, technicians will inspect the fasteners, ensure they're tight, and replace them if necessary.

According to Carbuzz, Stellantis ranks second only to Ford in terms of recalls this year. Ford in particular has been stressing that it's making efforts to improve the quality of its products. Stellantis is likely trying to do the same thing as it electrifies more and more of its lineup.