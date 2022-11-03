Ford’s Exec Ousted After Automaker Says Quality Apparently Wasn’t Job No. 1 Recently

Ford’s top quality executive retired this week after numerous complaints about durability and warranty issues stacked up. The automaker announced Wednesday that Stuart Rowley would step down after 32 years with the company, to be replaced by current VP Jim Baumbick.

Ford CEO Jim Farley announced the move during the company’s call with investors.

“We’ve made more progress on our launch quality and initial quality, you could see it in the surveys and our ramp-up of production,” Farley said at the meeting. “However, we are not satisfied at all with our quality performance, including our recalls and customer satisfaction efforts, which we need to quickly accelerate.”

“It’s very frustrating for our customers, and so we’re doing everything we can to accommodate them with the right policies to support them when they do have a problem, and rest assured this management team is completely committed to fixing our gap to competition and return the company to being benchmark," Farley said, according to The Associated Press.

This year, Ford scored above average in the JD Power Initial Quality Survey after flagging for several years, scoring at or below average since 2017 when it was the second-highest-ranked non-premium brand.

Perhaps intentionally, the AP reported Ford hired former JD Power analyst Josh Halliburton to be executive director of quality in January. For now Baumbick will lead Ford’s charge back to quality, or back to Job No. 1.