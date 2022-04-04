Michigan Town Closes Road Each Night So Salamanders Can Cross Safely

A town in Michigan's Upper Peninsula had a problem on its hands—one that was salamander-related. The blue-spotted salamander, whose range stretches through parts of northern Michigan, has a large population on Presque Isle (roughly 200 miles from Sault Ste. Marie), and the amphibians lay eggs in shallow seasonal bodies of water called vernal ponds. Their path from their habitat to their egg-laying grounds, in the case of Marquette, Michigan, is blocked by a road. To help them cross, the city closes the road nightly during their migratory season in order to help prevent fatalities of the roughly five-inch long little dudes.

The move comes on the heels of a 2019 biological study of the road, which found that 400 salamanders—or roughly 10 to 20 percent of the city's population—were killed by traffic while migrating. The salamanders only breed at night, have black skin, and grow less than six inches in length, which makes them incredibly difficult for motorists to spot. In 2020, the city closed the road during breeding season, and only three salamanders died; since then the city has made the road closure (which takes place entirely in a park, with no humans blocked from their homes) a regular occurrence.