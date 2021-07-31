How Ground Positioning Radar Could Help Self-Driving Cars ‘See’ Better

First patented in the early 1900s, ground-positioning radar has been used by geologists, archaeologists, and aeronautics engineers ever since. Notably, the Apollo 17 mission used a GPR to record depth information about the moon. GPR is not new technology, but it’s new to the application of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Some companies are betting on GPR to get ahead of their competitors in the field by improving the reliability and accuracy of autonomous features. Within the hot ADAS segment, everyone is looking for the panacea that will make billions of dollars and solve all of the autonomous driving challenges.

WaveSense

“People are familiar with global positioning systems, which triangulate location within about a meter,” says IDTechEx technology analyst Dr. James Jeffs. “For navigation, that’s great, but it’s not good enough for ADAS and the level of autonomy that we expect.” WaveSense is one of those on the edge of the GPR trail, using a radar system designed to penetrate the ground and take measurements at centimeter-level accuracy. Its application for GPR was spun out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory, where it was being developed to automate military vehicles. They quickly realized it filled the same gaps for commercial vehicles. The company’s CEO and co-founder Tarik Bolat says precise localization in any type of dynamic environment (such as poorly-marked road surfaces, off-road terrain, and inclement weather) is going to change the direction of technology for ADAS. Ultimately, GPS, lidar, and cameras map the world around you and track to that, including buildings and other markings. Bolat says WaveSense takes that deeper, measuring routes, rocks, cavities, and soil about three meters into the ground.

Why image the subsurface? Because it’s stable over a long time period, Bolat says. The subsurface doesn’t change that much overall, which is critical for precise measurements. ADAS uses various data inputs to enable safety features like automotive imaging, which extends the capabilities of the human eye for high visibility in inclement weather situations and low-lighting settings. Lidar adds more sensors and cameras, and in conjunction with GPS and Wi-Fi, late-model vehicles are not only trackable but tuned into their surroundings. Here’s the thing: when lane markings aren't visible or the road surface is obscured in some way, optical sensors typically fail. Mapping three meters down adds a level to the existing sensors and cameras; GPR is not meant to replace existing sensors but add another layer of data points for engineers to explore and build upon. Essentially, if GPS is a snapshot in time, GPR is a fingerprint. Together, it creates a more robust moving picture.