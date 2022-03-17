The First 2022 GMC Hummer EV Recall Affects Just 10 Trucks

New GMC Hummer EVs are hitting the streets after the shortest development cycle in General Motors' history, and with a very small number of vehicles delivered to customers, the electric pickup has hit a small snag. The 9,000-pound truck has been saddled with its very first recall. Hummer owners need not worry as it's a simple issue to do with the taillight wiring. Also, only 10 vehicles are affected—pretty good, then, considering how widespread some recalls can be.

The recall was posted to the NHTSA's website on March 10, and it lays out the facts pretty plainly. A "taillight software" defect can cause them to stay on or off indefinitely or be partially illuminated, no matter the input from the driver. Apparently, this is not a central programming issue; it's internal in the taillight. Who knew the Hummer EV's taillights had their own software.

A GMC spokesperson explained that all of the affected super trucks have been fixed, which is even earlier than anticipated. The NHTSA's website says all owners were set to be notified by April 25, but here we are on March 17 and they're already taken care of. That's service, folks.

Now, if only we could talk the technicians into unlocking the wheelie mode. Just a thought.

​Updated at 6 p.m. ET on 03/17/2022: This article has been updated to reflect that all the affected Hummer EVs have been fixed ahead of schedule.​​​​

