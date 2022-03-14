Massive 120-Ton Road Tester Can Simulate 18,000 Vehicle Passes Per Day

The American highway network has 4.17 million miles of road, making it the number-one ranked country in the world for road mileage, despite possessing only the fourth-largest landmass. With so much pavement crisscrossing the country, much of it crucial to business and everyday life, it's important to be able to test out those bridges and highways to ensure they don't fail before their expected lifespan is over. This massive 150-foot-long stress-tester named the Titan has been put into service to do just that. It's essentially a long, heavy, and extremely expensive rig that can simulate decades of dynamic load in a matter of months.

The heavy vehicle simulator, commissioned by the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and built by road-maintenance company Dynatest, is the world's largest at nearly 150 feet long, 14 feet tall, and 15 feet wide. It also weighs a staggering 120 tons. The machine can simulate up to 18,000 vehicle passes a day over a 75-foot long testbed, and according to Jeb Tingle, the senior scientific technical manager at the ERDC, it "also includes a unique ability to apply a dynamic impact load to simulate the load induced at aircraft touchdown. No other heavy vehicle simulator in the world includes this full-scale vertical impact loading capability.”