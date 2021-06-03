Hearing Gordon Murray's T.50 Rev to Its 12,100 RPM Redline Made My Hair Stand Up

It's been almost a year since Gordon Murray Automotive pulled the covers off its T.50 supercar, and even before then, we'd endured many short clips of the engine, chassis, and even a test mule undergoing some testing. We've seen footage of the engine firing up and idling, and we've even heard it climbing to about 8,000 rpm. For this very reason, I wasn't in a hurry to open GMA's press release this morning, thinking it was just another vlog featuring Indy 500 champ Dario Franchitti chatting with Gordon Murray for 19 minutes. Luckily, I was wrong. Very wrong.

What GMA released today is, at last, a video of the naturally aspirated, 3.9-liter Cosworth V12 engine revving up to its redline of 12,100 rpm. Yes, finally, the whole enchilada!