Which Iconic Cars Should Be Revived As EVs?

Volkswagen and Chevrolet both made news this week as it relates to reviving well-known models as EVs. VW, of course, finally took the wraps off its production-spec ID Buzz—a modern, gasless interpretation of the Microbus—while Chevy announced that its upcoming electric Blazer would be getting a high-performance SS variant next year.

This got us thinking: Which other traditionally gas-powered automotive nameplates should be revived or repurposed as EVs?

The first one of these to come to mind, especially jumping off of the ID Buzz, would be the Volkswagen Beetle (ID Bug, anyone?). It's got heavy cultural cache and it's not like its identity is inherently tied into being internally combusted, so an electric one isn't really gonna piss off any purists (lookin' at you, Mustang Mach-E). Back in 2019, though, VW CEO Herbert Diess specifically said that this wouldn't happen... despite the company filing a European trademark for "e-Beetle" the following year. So, who knows?