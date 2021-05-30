Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dies After Three-Bike Crash at Mugello

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier was pronounced dead this morning at Careggi Hospital in Florence, Italy after sustaining injuries in a three-bike crash at Mugello Circuit. Dupasquier, the son of former motorcross rider Phillipe Dupasquier, was only 19 years old.

Toward the end of Saturday’s qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix, Dupasquier was involved in the crash between turns nine and 10. He was treated on the track until a medical helicopter arrived and he was airlifted to the hospital in very serious but stable condition, according to MotoGP. It appears that he fell and slid along the track, rider Ayumu Sasaki colliding with him; Jeremy Alcoba was also involved in the accident. The other two riders walked away from the crash.