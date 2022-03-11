Nissan Dumped Old Concept Cars in a Tennessee Junkyard, and Now They’ll Be Crushed

The Bevel concept appears to have received a slight restyling between the Detroit Auto Show in 2007, where it was photographed above, and the Shanghai Auto Show, where it was spotted later on in its current shade of grey. For the confusion amongst you referring back to the photos above, yes, the Bevel is very asymmetric.
In the end, these cars are prototypes. As somebody with experience in the design industry, that means they aren't vehicles you should ever attempt to make fully functional or even really interact with extensively. Beneath the flashy paint could be a mountain of bondo, automotive filler primer, fiberglass, epoxy resin, and more. They're pieces of art more than functional design. It's still unfortunate to see art destroyed, of course.
Concepts today might just end up as renders instead of physical sculptures, which is what makes the loss of these a little harder to take. And sending them off to be destroyed in what has turned out to be a very public and visible manner? Talk about painful.
So in all likelihood, these concepts will not be delivered from the jaws of the crusher, and judging by the response on social media, not everyone is okay with that. There are a lot of people who are claiming to try to save these two vehicles, however realistic their attempts actually are. I frankly don't think that's going to happen, but never say never. I'm always in the mood for an automotive miracle.
