Nissan Dumped Old Concept Cars in a Tennessee Junkyard, and Now They’ll Be Crushed

Everybody loves a good concept car story, especially when said concepts manage to escape the crusher by extraordinary means. This, unfortunately, is not one of those cases. Thursday, someone on Facebook posted incredible pictures to the Foreign Market Car Sightings group of two Nissan concept cars, the 2002 Nissan Quest Concept and 2007 Bevel Concept. They're sitting with their tires deflated at a scrapyard outside Nashville, not far from the automaker's American headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.

Friday morning, we decided to dig further and contact Nissan as well as the scrapyard itself. As we all feared, the situation is dire.

"They're not for sale, man," the junkyard employee at the other end of the line told me. "They're getting crushed."

A Nissan spokesperson had much the same to say. They claimed that the two vehicles were kept for a long time in the automaker's heritage collection; however, their condition had deteriorated to the point where they could no longer be maintained. "We kept them around as long as we could," they added.

As pre-production vehicles, they cannot be sold to the public. Donation isn't on the table, either, as they're now at the end of "a long-term disposal plan."