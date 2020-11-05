The World Does Not Need Kyocera's 'See-Through' Dashboard Concept Car

It seems like everyone and their mothers are getting into the electric car game. And while many of those will stay concepts or fall victim to the impending EV bubble, it hasn't stopped some of the most well-known electronics manufacturers from trying their hand at the latest fad. Such is the case with Kyocera and its newest tech-packed concept, the Moeye.

Now, don't let the Moeye's retro styling throw you off. This tiny city commuter may look like its from the 1950s, but inside is an entirely different story. Its all-digital cabin is geared towards autonomous-only driving, which, as you probably guessed, means that there isn't a steering wheel placed in front of the driver. But we're not going to talk about the plausibility of that right now, because what is important is the way the Moeye turns its dashboard into a transparent view of the road as if the driver were looking through a second windshield.