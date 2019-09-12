Audi AI:Trail Quattro Concept Is the Eccentric Off-Roader of the Future

Its controls are otherwise traditional and consist of a steering wheel, pedals, and a few buttons. They're the focal points of an interior carpeted with a mixture of recycled wool and leather, which seats up to four, though the hammock-like pair of rear seats can be removed either to serve as camping chairs or extra rear cargo space. Said area is primarily accessed through the tailgate and includes a separate compartment in this space for stowing wet and dirty outdoor gear.

While the AI:Trail has a set of lights that can be pointed outward or inward to light its exterior or interior, it doesn't have a traditional set of headlights. No, the AI:Trail instead has five drones—charged inductively on the roof—with floodlights on them that fly ahead of the vehicle as it travels down the trail, and when you stop to camp for the night, they can perch themselves around your campsite to light it.

Audi says that at low speeds in smoother, flatter off-road areas, the AI:Trail could effectively drive itself at SAE Level 3, and that in areas with good infrastructure, it could operate almost on its own at SAE Level 4 automation. But seeing as the AI:Trail is a concept, and one that'll never see production at that, Audi can say whatever it wants about the vehicle's capabilities. Jut don't expect to see it or its associated technologies (automated driving or headlight drones) in a showroom near you any time soon.