Toyota Suspends Production at 14 Plants Following Possible Cyber Attack

A "system failure" at one of its domestic suppliers early Tuesday, likely due to a cyber attack, has caused Toyota to suspend production at 14 of its plants, the automaker announced via a statement.

Though the automaker's official statement makes no mention of one, Nikkei reports that one of Toyota's Tier 1 suppliers, Kojima Industries, seems to have been the target of a cyber attack. "It is true that we have been hit by some kind of cyber attack," the outlet cited an unnamed source close to the matter as saying. "We are still confirming the damage and we are hurrying to respond, with the top priority of resuming Toyota's production system as soon as possible."

A total of 28 production lines will be paused due to the failure, which affects vehicles across the Toyota, Daihatsu, and Hino brands, according to Nikkei.

In an emailed statement to The Drive, a Toyota spokesperson estimated that the production suspension will impact 13,000 vehicles in Japan, but also noted that the company believes there will be no impact on North American production at this time. It's unclear if Toyota will resume production on Wednesday, as the spokesperson declined to answer this particular question.