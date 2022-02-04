Ford Patents Manual Transmission That Doesn’t Need a Clutch Pedal

MC&T speculates the mechanism could find use in the S650 Mustang, though it could just as easily be used in something like the Bronco. That requires it to make production, though, and a patent filing is no indication that it will. It's a far more complex mechanism than a traditional, hydraulic-only clutch system, which would drive up cost, complicate service, and possibly decrease reliability.

Its advantages lie mainly in making manual transmission operation more approachable, or more compatible with a hybrid system, such as that rumored for the next-gen 'Stang. If used in the hybrid Mustang, this electro-hydraulic clutch mechanism could automate engagement while the front-axle motors assist with takeoff. That'd be especially useful if the next Mustang has a stop-start system.

More than a few recent Ford patents suggest such could be in the works, but they only amount to circumstantial evidence. In the end, we'll have to wait for Ford to officially detail the next Mustang—that is, unless, an engineer accidentally leaks details via LinkedIn again. Or, y'know, one of you sweethearts blows up Ford's spot in my inbox. C'mon man, just do it, all the cool kids are.

