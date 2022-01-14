Subaru Made a 1,073-HP EV Concept and Wants to Break Nurburgring's Lap Record With It

A new contender for a Nurburgring lap record has emerged at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon: the Subaru STI E-Ra Concept. And in case you're wondering, E-Ra stands for "Electric-Record-Attempt."

Subaru kept it brief in the release of the new, "near-future" electric hypercar, simply saying that its first goal is to "record a lap time of 400 seconds (6 minutes 40 seconds) in a time attack at the Nurburgring circuit." This, Subaru claims, it wants to do from 2023 onward following driving experiments at various circuits across Japan in 2022.

The STI E-Ra concept is powered by a newly-adopted and proprietary four-motor, four-wheel torque vectoring system dubbed "all-wheel control technology." The system is said to produce 800kW, or roughly 1,073 horsepower, and features a lithium-ion battery with a storage capacity of 60kWh.