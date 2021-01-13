2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition Spotted With a Big Ol’ Factory Lift

Essentially an Outback that's been made even more Outback-y, the higher-riding Subaru five-door seen here appears to feature smaller wheels shod in all-terrain tires. It also appears to get a different grille than the Outback we know now, fog lights that have been shifted inboard, and slightly more aggressive fender flares. It's also reasonable to expect this Wilderness edition Subie to get suspension that's tougher as well as taller.

Lining up with a previous leak that alleged Subaru would introduce tougher, more outdoorsy "Wilderness" trims of the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek, an Outback-shaped test mule has now been spotted rocking a high factory lift. Give a premature, camouflaged wave hello to what will very probably be the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.

This being a Subaru, it's obviously safe to bet that its pistons will move horizontally and symmetrical all-wheel drive will come standard. Also expect it to be immensely practical and strangely popular in Portland.

There's no word yet on potential powertrain options, though the Outback XT's 2.4-liter turbo Boxer is likely to make an appearance. The less-powerful, naturally aspirated 2.5-liter could also be offered as standard, though it depends how far up-market Subaru wants to drive the kitted Outback. Sadly, no manual transmission is offered on any Outback variant so don't look for anything other than a CVT automatic here.

If the aforementioned product-line leak from Subaru is accurate, Wilderness specs of the smaller Crosstrek and Forester crossover should also be in the pipeline. Look for this Outback version to drop sometime closer to or during the second-half of 2021 alongside the Wilderness Edition Forester. The wilder Crosstrek, meanwhile, will apparently arrive with the next-generation version of that car and is, therefore, a little farther out, said to drop early 2023 alongside the upcoming new Impreza.

When we contacted Subaru, a company spokesperson refused to comment on the spy shot.

