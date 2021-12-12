Video Shows Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' Beta Still Has Serious Issues After Update

Last month, the automaker was responsible for two recalls in under a week. The first was related to a potentially loose steering wheel fastener on nearly 3,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and the second for an over-the-air (OTA) update of a Beta 10.3.

I want to show some respect to the AI Addict YouTubers, who seem to be conducting themselves as professionally as possible and earnestly testing the technology. They’re not joyriding the Tesla or watching a movie while driving; it’s clear they’re trying to understand what progress has been made. Props to them for not taking their hands off the wheel and talking their viewers through everything they’re experiencing without romanticizing it.

As one commenter said on this Beta 10.6 video, the only way for FSD to get better is to test it in real world scenarios. AI Addict posted a newer video about Beta 10.6.1 only yesterday, during which he pilots the car to the Stanford Emergency Room to see how FSD behaves. As the YouTuber points out, this is no downtown San Jose stress test; it was a fairly easy, straightforward drive. It’s far from being a replacement for ambulances, however.