The build uses small jets of the type typically employed in radio-controlled models. The three engines are mounted to the back of the Tesla on a custom-welded frame that bolts up underneath the car. Positioning the engines behind the trunk was an intentional choice to stop the jets windmilling when driving with them powered down, which could damage their delicate bearings due to a lack of lubrication.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once claimed that a future Tesla Roadster would receive a "SpaceX" package , with thrusters to assist in acceleration. We haven't seen hide nor hair of it since. However, YouTuber Warped Perception has built something along similar lines, by bolting three jet engines to the back of his Tesla Model S.

Running these jet engines is no easy feat, with plenty of electronics required to get everything humming along. The video shows off some great fabrication and design, with the construction of a CNC-machined set of throttle levers that sit nicely in the Tesla's center console. It's paired with a bank of switches and displays that enable the driver to start and shutdown the engines as needed, as well as monitor vital signs when the jets are running. Particularly impressive is the way the labels are 3D-printed and stuck onto the control deck. It almost looks like something out of a real aircraft.

At full tilt, the jets use around 1.5-2 gallons per minute of fuel, with the engines running on both hydrodiesel and kerosene in the video. The latter option allows the filling of the frunk-mounted tank at any gas station with a kerosene pump, as long as the fuel is premixed with turbine oil prior to starting the engines. The tank can hold up to 100 lbs of kerosene when topped off, with a gauge on the dash for keeping an eye on the fuel remaining in the tank.