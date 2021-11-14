Celebrated Racing Icon and Driving Coach Bob Bondurant Dead at 88

“The team at Radford Racing School is saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Bondurant. We salute a man who channeled his passion, tenacity and talents into every endeavor," said Radford Racing School General Manager Mike Kessler.
"Bob dedicated his life to helping others develop their driving skills, both on the street and the track, training some of the biggest names in racing, celebrities, professional athletes, and everyday drivers who would go on to credit his teaching methods for keeping them safe behind the wheel," Kessler continued. "Bob Bondurant will be missed and his legacy will live on for years to come.”
Farewell, Bob, and Godspeed.
Do you have a Bob Bondurant memory? Share it with us here or email kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.