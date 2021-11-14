Celebrated Racing Icon and Driving Coach Bob Bondurant Dead at 88

Bob Bondurant’s family has confirmed the passing of the racing champion and founder of Bondurant Racing School. He died in Paradise Valley, Arizona at the age of 88. The Bondurant name is synonymous with great driving. He started racing Indian motorcycles as a teen and switched to cars in 1956; by 1963 he became a member of Carroll Shelby's Ford Cobra team. Bondurant was the only American to win the World Championship trophy while racing for Shelby, won the GT class at Le Mans 24 Hours in 1964 co-driving with Dan Gurney, and has been inducted into ten motorsports halls of fame.

“Bondurant was actively at the track every day, enthusiastically greeting his new students until he was well over 85 years old,” Bondurant Racing School said in a statement. “He kept racing, too. Bondurant's last Championship was 1997 for the World Cup Challenge, racing for Steve Saleen. Bondurant retired from racing at 79 after winning his last race at Pomona Raceway in his #72 ERA GT40.” He also raced during the most dangerous years of Formula One, and was one of two drivers who pulled Jackie Stewart from his car after a crash in 1966 at the Belgian Grand Prix. Bondurant was in a very serious crash himself a year later while driving a McLaren Elva Mark II at Watkins Glen. The steering arm broke at 150 miles per hour and the car flipped eight times; Bondurant sustained injuries to his back, legs, feet, and ribs.

