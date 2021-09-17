What Cars and Colors Just Don't Belong Together?

I have an inconsequential car opinion I'd like to share: all red Subarus look weird. I can't quite put my finger on why but painting any Subaru bright red just feels...wrong, to me. Maybe it's because red has always been closely associated with Subie's former arch-rally-rival Mitsubishi and the Evo. Maybe it's because the inherent extroversion of red contradicts Subaru's image but, whatever the root cause may be, all red Subarus look bad to me. And, yes, that includes the Baby Driver WRX.

The same is true for BMWs, in my view. Picture your ideal classic BMW, any classic BMW. Is it red? No, because—and I'm willing to die on this hill—there has never been a good BMW with which red was the best color. Orange, definitely. But bright, non-metallic, fire engine red? That ain't it, chief. Case in point: check out the Imola Red M5 Competition I recently drove and will be reviewing soon. M5s are supposed to be sophisticated and subtle. Able to beat supercars while flying under the visual radar. So, why would you paint one like this?