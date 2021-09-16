Sony Keeps Developing Its Vision-S EV But Doesn’t ‘Have a Concrete Plan’ for It

At CES 2020, Sony took an unprecedented step into the automotive space with its Vision-S concept car—an electric sedan with more screens than some movie theaters. Sony played it down as a way of exploring cars as an entertainment space in anticipation of vehicular autonomy, but the Vision-S was conspicuously developed for such a concept and had only gotten more so as of this year. The Vision-S remains in development, though for what reasons not even Sony seems to be sure, as an executive recently admitted to Automotive News.

"We don't have a concrete plan at this time because our current phase is a research and development phase," said Izumi Kawanishi, senior vice president of Sony's A.I. Robotics Business. "We have to investigate what is our purpose in contributing to mobility service. That is our basic idea, and we have to continue the R and D phase."