Surprise, Surprise: Sony Really Wants to Make Electric Cars

The Vision 02 and its elder sibility will specifically focus on entertainment. Sony plans to bring its expertise in all things electronics to the playing field, and bring a fully integrated video service (available on the large front panoramic and rear displays), 360-degree surround sound, and native 5G connectivity to the vehicle.
Speaking of connectivity, this will seemingly be a core concept of the Vision-S. Vehicle settings, user preferences, and some vehicle operations (like locks) can be natively cloud-controlled. And like most modern vehicles, over-the-air updates are baked into the vehicle. Sony even explored the remote operation of the Vision-S concepts over 5G connectivity, achieving what it claims to be low-latency video and controls over a cellular connection. This connection may also be used to stream PlayStation games directly to the vehicle via an at-home console or through the cloud, according to Sony.