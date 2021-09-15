The 2022 Subaru WRX's Base Infotainment System Is Pretty Bad

The 2022 Subaru WRX was revealed last week, and it certainly has people talking. While the jury’s out on its redesign, the specs are solid, however. It still has a manual transmission and symmetrical all-wheel drive. There are a few hiccups like the car's top trim being CVT-only and now we're finding out that the 11.6-inch touchscreen screen that was previewed isn't standard. What is standard is that clunky thing you see here.

Thanks to Alex on Autos, we now know that the standard infotainment setup features two smaller screens set into a big sheet of black plastic. Though to be clear, this setup is already present on other vehicles in Subaru's lineup.