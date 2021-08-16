Here Are What All Seven of the 2022 Grand Wagoneer's Screens Do

Anyone who predicted modern cars would just be filled with more and more screens will be smug as hell when they find out about the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. The thing is big in many ways, but its chief superlative is the pure number of screens you can option it with. I'll spoil it for you right now: Seven. You can option the new truck with seven screens total. And, no, I'm not counting the digital rearview mirror or the head-up display.

Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8, the new three-row Grand Wagoneer comes standard with four-wheel drive and weighs over 6,300 pounds. Inside, it's wrapped in quilted leather and open-pore wood—but that's not all. Automakers seem to collectively agree luxury in 2021 means more screens for everyone, and this truck delivers. You can get up to 75 inches of display area in total, which equals more than 12 million pixels across all the screens in the car.