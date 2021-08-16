Here Are What All Seven of the 2022 Grand Wagoneer's Screens Do
Jeep says there are more than 12 million pixels spread across the screens and up to 75 inches of total display area.
Anyone who predicted modern cars would just be filled with more and more screens will be smug as hell when they find out about the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. The thing is big in many ways, but its chief superlative is the pure number of screens you can option it with. I'll spoil it for you right now: Seven. You can option the new truck with seven screens total. And, no, I'm not counting the digital rearview mirror or the head-up display.
Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8, the new three-row Grand Wagoneer comes standard with four-wheel drive and weighs over 6,300 pounds. Inside, it's wrapped in quilted leather and open-pore wood—but that's not all. Automakers seem to collectively agree luxury in 2021 means more screens for everyone, and this truck delivers. You can get up to 75 inches of display area in total, which equals more than 12 million pixels across all the screens in the car.
It's a lot to keep track of, so I got Josh Rigg, a lead design manager for user experience at Jeep and Chrysler, to walk me through the screens and what they all do.
Rear-Seat Entertainment
We'll start with the optional rear-seat entertainment screens: dual 10.1-inch screens with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,200 for $1,995. Basically, they're big touchscreen-enabled tablets mounted to the back of the front seat that can work independently of each other.
When paired with the car's onboard WiFi subscription, passengers can access Amazon Fire TV and stream from other apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, Sling, HBO Max, Amazon Music, Crackle, NBC, and Peacock. The screens can also access the car's navigation system and climate controls. There are also two Fire TV remote controls that have push-to-talk Alexa access.
You can use Bluetooth headphones to listen to your media and even hook up game controllers to the screens. The screens themselves offer HDMI and USB-C inputs, as well as a headphone jack.
Gone are the days of trying to calm the kids in the backseat with, like, the sheer force of your will. Just let the screens do the babysitting.
Second-Row Console Display
Then there's the second-row console display, itself another option. This fixed 10.25-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920 by 720 just displays climate, however. But it's there if you don't want to navigate away from your movie or TV show on the rear-seat entertainment to change the temperature.
It turns off, too, when you aren't using it.
I can see how this might not be ideal for some people as it does reduce cabin space between the two second-row captain's chairs. Personally, I like leaving that center aisle free as it's handy for storing bigger items. Or for you to stretch your legs out into from the third row. But you do you!
Front-Passenger Display
Not to be left out, the front passenger display gives that person a 10.25-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920 by 720. You can do a bunch of stuff from this one: view the car's camera footage (including the cabin camera that's pointed at the back rows), use the car's mobile phone connectivity to read and send texts, view a preview of the dual rear screens, and view a mirrored display of whatever's playing on one of the rear screens. So, if someone is watching the new Gossip Girl reboot on the left rear entertainment screen, you can mirror it up front and watch it, too. Sound comes in through headphones and not through the car's sound system, though.
For those worried about driver distraction, Jeep's already thought ahead: The front-passenger display has a film over it so it appears completely blacked-out to the driver. When I sat in the driver's seat, I couldn't even tell if that screen was on or not.
But by far the coolest part of the front-passenger display is that it has navigation capabilities.
From it, the passenger can search for a destination or update the current navigation route and then send it to the driver, where it will appear on the main infotainment screen. I can't tell you how many times we've been locked out of updating our navigation route because most cars don't let you mess with that stuff unless you're in Park. This system takes both the distraction away from the driver and ensures that only the passenger is able to make changes to the navigation system.
Big Center Head Unit
Also known as the "big-ass center infotainment screen." That's the technical term for it, I promise.
This thing—a 12.1-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,200—works how you'd expect a big, connected infotainment screen to work in 2021. It has apps, driver profiles, climate settings, vehicle settings, and radio settings. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto if you want that, too.
But it's a fluid display in that the widgets are draggable just as they are on a smartphone. This I thought was pretty neat because I've used big infotainment screens before where I've wanted to move certain items around because the layout was illogical from the factory. The Grand Wagoneer's system seems like a fire-and-forget solution because as soon as you take the necessary 20 or 30 minutes to customize your driver profile, you likely won't need to change anything again because the car will remember how you want everything laid out.
And from personal experience, this screen is big enough to read even if you're sitting in the second row.
When the car is in Park, you can mirror the media playing on the rear-seat entertainment screens and play the sound over the car's speakers.
There's also something called Relax Mode, another in-Park-only feature that plays both a visual and a soundtrack across three front screens and over the sound system, respectively. On the McIntosh MX950 Entertainment System's 23 speakers, it's especially immersive.
People using this feature, Rigg imagined, are ones who are maybe sitting in their cars waiting to pick someone up or are using their cars as a temporary escape from somewhere. It happens!
Front-Comfort Display
This one—a 10.25-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920 by 720—is right under the big-ass center infotainment screen. This is just for the front and rear climate settings and finer seat-control adjustments, such as selecting the massage function if applicable.
But! It's a flip-up display that hides a bunch of inputs and a wireless charging pad behind it. Sneaky!
Driver Information Cluster
Our seventh and final screen is the digital driver information cluster: a 12.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920 by 720. This one's pretty straightforward; it displays a few different speedometer readouts, relevant temperature information, the trip counter, what audio is playing—you know, basic cluster stuff.
I can't speak to what maintenance or repair costs will look like for these screens down the road, but that's the only concern I have about them all presently.
During my test of the new Grand Wagoneer, which happened during a very sunny day, none of the screens appeared washed out or were affected by glare. Even with the sun shining directly on them, the information displayed showed up clearly and legibly, which is super important. Hopefully, The Drive will get a longer test in the new truck and we'll be able to really try out these screens at length. I personally want to watch Pacific Rim on the big-ass center infotainment screen with the sound coming through the McIntosh system. There's nothing quite like the crunch of a kaiju taking an oil tanker to the face.
Until then, you should check out our first drive review!
Got a tip? Hit me up at kristen@thedrive.com.
