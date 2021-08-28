Hand-Built Speedster With a 27L V12 Tank Engine Will Do 204 MPH… if You Dare

If your taste runs toward long, strapping aluminum cars with a massive engine stuffed inside, the Meteor 27-liter V12 Special is your love connection. It’s delightfully stocked with a Rolls-Royce Meteor engine lifted from a Centurion tank, the chosen battle vehicle of the British Army. It loves long drives on the beach and welcomes the stares as it rolls by.

Before you embark on an affair with this custom hand-built vehicle, know that this is an expensive date: it has a 25-gallon gas tank that gets only five to ten miles per gallon. You'll also want to note that it can't be run to its full potential of 204 miles per hour unless you get some proper tires for it, because the current set is rated for 135 mph. It doesn’t come with a chassis number or engine number, either, and it needs a little TLC. But it has a tank engine. I approve of your elopement.