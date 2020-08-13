This Video of a 1902 Hanging Train From Germany Broke My Brain

There is one older, special train still on the line: the Kaiserwagen, which Kaiser Wilhelm II rode on October 24, 1900. It and a matching car have been restored and are still in use as a tourist attraction on the line. People even get married on it.

The Museum of Modern Art remastered the older 1902 footage of the Schwebebahn, which was was shot on 68-mm Biograph film. The film's larger image area allows for even more detail than the more common 35-mm and 16-mm film stocks, giving us an absurdly clear view of what it was like to ride at the front of this suspended railway back in its earliest days.

Transportation geeks should check out some of the Museum of Modern Art's other exhibits, as there's a surprising number of vehicles in their collection. Just typing that probably inflated the egos of designers everywhere even if they don't deserve it, but the design of everyday objects is important and influential to the world around us. Yes—including weird trains that never caught on elsewhere.

