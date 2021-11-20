Dick Mabbutt: Here's the Deal With Britain's Dirtiest Train Name

If you think cars and trucks can get strange names, just wait til you learn about the world of trains. Scratching a locomotive's planned name in favor of something silly scrawled on its boiler is only the tip of the iceberg; trains have been gotten goofy names ranging from Jawn Henry to Galloping Goose and even Flying Hamburger. Perhaps the funniest in history, though, belongs to a humble British freight locomotive, which putters around England with a plaque reading "Dick Mabbutt" bolted to the side.

Much to the delight of... me, I recently learned Dick Mabbutt is the real, publicly-displayed name of a GB Railfreight Class 73/9 locomotive, specifically unit 73692. This engine went viral a couple weeks ago via social media trainspotting sensation Francis Bourgeois, who filmed himself meeting the engine with unbridled joy. His reaction (along with a very unusual face cam) no doubt helped catapult his video into the limelight, and its subject matter into the consciousness of thousands, who now in addition to high-speed rail have another double entendre for flirting with train nerds. (Not an all-male hobby, if you can believe that.)