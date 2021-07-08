F1 Ghost Video Shows Verstappen’s Pole Came Down to One Corner

The idea of the "ghost" driver is something that has existed in video games for decades. A ghost consists of a visual representation of another driver's best time, allowing you to see their position on track throughout the lap, rather than just a simple split time at various checkpoints. The concept can also be applied to real motorsports, too. The technique gives great insight into just how close qualifying was at the Austrian Grand Prix this past weekend, thanks to Ghost F1 on YouTube.

Max Verstappen took pole, with a time of 1:03.720, a mere 0.048 seconds faster than McLaren driver Lando Norris, who lined up second on the grid with his career-best qualifying result. The Red Bull driver was less than pleased with his own performance, complaining after the session that running first on the road in Q3 meant he was short of a tow. The effort was enough for the first spot on the grid, though many were surprised to see McLaren not only so close, but also ahead of both Mercedes drivers.