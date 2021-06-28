GM Pulls HD Radio From 2021 Silverado and Sierra Pickups Over Chip Shortage
Another feature bites the dust.
You probably already know there's an ongoing semiconductor shortage that's wreaking havoc on new cars and trucks. Not only are new vehicles hard to come by because of this pandemic-caused supply chain issue, but the ones that are actually available at dealerships may be missing some bells and whistles like auto start-stop and blind-spot monitoring. Now you can add one more to the list: HD Radio.
According to a report from GM Trucks, General Motors has nixed the HD Radio feature of the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 due to the lack of hardware.
In an email sent to dealers, GM reportedly notified them of the impending change, noting that select trims of future trucks would be delivered without the equipment necessary for HD Radio to function. The feature is slated to be axed on most trims, including lower-level trims where HD Radio is an option rather than a standard feature.
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- LS
- RST
- LT
- Trail Boss
- LTZ
- High Country
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- SLE
- SLT
- Elevation
- AT4
- Denali
Meanwhile, all 2022 HD-series pickups (2500 and 3500) will forego the equipment according to the report.
The change will begin for the current model year 1500 trucks manufactured after July 12, 2021. Any vehicle which is not equipped with the necessary hardware will receive a specific Regular Production Option (RPO) code on the vehicle's Monroney label: RG0. If HD Radio is a must-have feature for you, be sure to check the Monroney accordingly. GM will also reportedly offer a $50 MSRP credit for vehicles equipped with this package.
We reached out to GM for comment but have yet to hear back.
In a world where streaming services are often used in conjunction with large infotainment screens that offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it's somewhat odd to nitpick over a feature as rudimentary as HD Radio. However, many drivers still use their vehicle's tuner every single day, so there will still be a potential impact on customers.
It's worth noting that the Silverado and Sierra are expected to undergo a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year. That means the inclusion of HD Radio in future models is unknown. Spy photos have shown an updated infotainment system running Android Automotive OS, signaling a potential departure from GM's proprietary software.
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDGM Drops Auto Stop-Start From V8 Silverados and Sierras Due to Chip ShortageIf there's one upside to all this supply chain madness...READ NOW
-
RELATEDYes, the Chip Shortage Is Still Kneecapping Global Car ProductionSeveral automakers will reportedly idle plants and reduce production next month.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Global Microchip Shortage, Explained—and What It Means for Your Next Car PurchaseExpect higher prices and limited availability well into 2022.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe 12-Year-Old Ram 1500 Classic Has Met Its Biggest Challenge Yet—the Chip ShortageRam will hold the trucks once they roll off the assembly line and wait for the chip supply to ramp back up.READ NOW
-
RELATEDPartially Finished Ford F-150s Are Being Held After the Assembly Line Due to Chip ShortageNew Blue Oval trucks will be finished before they go to customers but might sit for weeks waiting for parts.READ NOW