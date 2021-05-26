Virginia Dealer Sells Out of Nissan Leafs After Leasing Them for 99 Cents to Titan Buyers

Even if they aren't the standout choices in their respective segments, both the Nissan Leaf and Titan are solid, reliable choices. If there were a way to get one (or both) for a good deal, though, they'd be tempting even in the face of the new Ford F-150 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. And as far as deals go, it's hard to beat a two-year lease on a Leaf for just 99 cents.

Offered by Hart Nissan in Virginia, this deal was first reported by Car & Driver and then confirmed by a dealer sales manager to The Drive. They explained that all buyers of eligible 2021 Titans would be offered a lease on a Leaf, allowing them 10,000 miles a year for two years. The price? Just 99 cents, plus some associated taxes—though contrary to the original report, individuals buyers don't benefit from the federal EV tax credit.