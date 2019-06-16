5G-connected Level 4 Autonomous Nissan Leafs Soon to Prowl the Streets of Guangzhou, China, All by Themselves

China’s WeRide is taking to the streets with its 5G-connected Level 4 self-driving Nissan Leafs, the Xinhua newswire says. According to the report, the “founded in Silicon Valley” startup with “its global headquarters in Guangzhou, China” was issued permits by the Guangzhou authorities that allow the company to operate 20 vehicles on the province’s roads in southern China.

Connections are everything in China, and WeRide comes with a bunch of them.

The company was founded by former Baidu autonomous driving chief scientist Tony Han, together with former Velodyne CFO Qing Lu and a gaggle of Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Cisco alumni. WeRide is backed by Alliance Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. It also has received funding from Hong Kong’s SenseTime, and the Agricultural Bank of China.