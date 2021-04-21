2023 Cadillac Lyriq: Striking Looks and 300+ Miles of Range Starting at $59,990

Cadillac's first full EV is shaping up to be a strong contender in the segment.

By Peter Holderith
lyriq lead
Cadillac
Peter Holderith View Peter Holderith's Articles

The Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover may have been revealed as a concept months ago, but what the final production model would look like, cost, or offer in terms of driving range and such, remained a mystery until today.

The Detroit automaker—the tip of the spear for General Motor's electrifications plans—officially unveiled the new EV in production form, which will go into effect in the first quarter of 2022 at its Spring Hill assembly plant and go on sale later that year. And finally, we have some specifications to analyze.

Cadillac

Let's get the range out of the way to start; Cadillac puts it at 300+ miles. That just about gets you in the door for a luxury EV these days—perfectly adequate. The base price, surprisingly, is also pretty reasonable, starting just under $60,000 at $59,990 including destination charges. That range estimate is also likely somewhat conservative; as the Lyriq's battery pack is a rather large 100-kW unit, so expected that "plus" at the end of the range estimation to be pretty meaningful. 

The car's 325 pound-feet of torque and 340 horsepower are currently sent to the rear wheels only, although the brand says a performance all-wheel-drive model is on the way. DC fast-charging at rates of 190kW means that 76 miles of range can be gained in as little as 10 minutes.

But wait, there's more. Cadillac will also offer what it claims to be a class-leading, home-charging system that's able to recoup 52 miles of range per hour charged. That means a full battery—charged at home—could possibly be had in as little as six hours.

Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac

Under the skin, Cadillac has packed the new Lyriq with its very best in drivetrain and interior tech. Similar to the Chevy Bolt, the Lyriq gets an adjustable regen paddle behind the steering wheel which makes one-pedal driving possible. This allows the driver to select how much energy they want the car to recover from braking, controlling its rate of deceleration in the process. Super Cruise is also available, of course.

The interior itself is interesting as well. Taking notes from the unstoppable new Escalade, the Lyriq's dash is dominated by a massive 33-inch curved infotainment screen that can display over a billion different colors, according to the automaker. It appears to have very similar functionality to the screen in the Escalade, which is good news. AKG provides the sound system, which is 19-speakers and includes speakers in the headrests, another feature grabbed from the Escalade.

Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac
Cadillac

The only thing the Lyriq seems to be lacking—at least as of the reveal—is a huge selection of colors and finishes for the interior and exterior. Available paint includes Satin Steel Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic, which are essentially just gray and black. Interior offerings are also limited to just Sky Cool Gray or Noir—again, gray and black. A few, you know, actual colors wouldn't gave gone amiss here.

As far as reveals for Cadillac products go, just missing a few paint colors is a pretty good deal, though. It's likely that more will be added later on anyway once GM's EV production speeds up a bit. There is a chip shortage going on, after all. 

So if you're looking to buy a new electric crossover with reasonable range, horsepower, and luxury, this is one to consider once it goes on sale. With tons of features and tech snagged from the great new Escalade and a price that looks just right, the Lyriq looks like it could be a solid offering from GM. How refreshing.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ