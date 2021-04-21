2023 Cadillac Lyriq: Striking Looks and 300+ Miles of Range Starting at $59,990

The Detroit automaker— the tip of the spear for General Motor's electrifications plans —officially unveiled the new EV in production form, which will go into effect in the first quarter of 2022 at its Spring Hill assembly plant and go on sale later that year. And finally, we have some specifications to analyze.

The Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover may have been revealed as a concept months ago, but what the final production model would look like, cost, or offer in terms of driving range and such, remained a mystery until today.

Let's get the range out of the way to start; Cadillac puts it at 300+ miles. That just about gets you in the door for a luxury EV these days—perfectly adequate. The base price, surprisingly, is also pretty reasonable, starting just under $60,000 at $59,990 including destination charges. That range estimate is also likely somewhat conservative; as the Lyriq's battery pack is a rather large 100-kW unit, so expected that "plus" at the end of the range estimation to be pretty meaningful.

The car's 325 pound-feet of torque and 340 horsepower are currently sent to the rear wheels only, although the brand says a performance all-wheel-drive model is on the way. DC fast-charging at rates of 190kW means that 76 miles of range can be gained in as little as 10 minutes.

But wait, there's more. Cadillac will also offer what it claims to be a class-leading, home-charging system that's able to recoup 52 miles of range per hour charged. That means a full battery—charged at home—could possibly be had in as little as six hours.