Here's the 671-HP Hybrid Hypercar Toyota's Sending to Le Mans

2021 is the first year of the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar spec that's eligible to race in its top class, and reigning overall 24 Hours of Le Mans winners Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiled their new Hypercar today. This is the 2021 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, and it's a rad 670-horsepower beast. Toyota says it used technology it developed in its outgoing TS050 Hybrid Le Mans racer to go into this brand-new Hypercar, which in turn will be the basis for a road-going hypercar. Series regulations prevent the racing version from making as much power as its street-legal counterpart, limiting the GR010 Hybrid to just 500 kW (or 671 horsepower/680 PS).

Toyota Gazoo Racing

How the four-wheel-drive GR010 Hybrid limits things to 671 hp is pretty clever. Its 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 internal combustion engine is capable of making all 671 hp to the rear wheels, but the car also has a 268-hp electric motor generator unit on the front axle. To keep it under the 671 hp cap, the GR101 Hybrid's electronics system reduces engine power as the amount of hybrid power increases. So, if the hybrid system pulls a Nissan and quits, they've at least still got the full 671 hp from the V6. Developing the new car was an 18-month joint effort between Toyota's WEC team headquarters in Cologne, Germany, and Toyota's hybrid experts in Higashi-Fuji, Japan. Toyota has been dominating the WEC's top class in the past few years, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the past three races in a row and winning the WEC LMP1-class championship for the past two seasons. Problem is, they haven't had much competition after Porsche and Audi withdrew their hybrid LMP1 cars, and everyone's hoping that the introduction of the Hypercar class will change that. The Hypercar spec is a bit of a step back from the pricey engineering wonderland that was the outgoing LMP1 spec, with a big focus on cost-cutting in order to attract more participants and even the playing field. While many of those are waiting to enter when the also-Hypercar-eligible and importantly, also-IMSA-eligible LMDh spec starts up, that across-the-board cost-cutting seems to have worked, even if the first season will have a smaller field. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus and ByKolles are competing in the first season with their own Hypercars, plus Alpine running a grandfathered-in LMP1 in the same class with some performance changes to keep things competitive. Toyota isn't too happy about that grandfathered-in car, but it isn't the first time WEC allowed a grandfathered-in but modified spec when there's a major rules change, as Sportscar365 notes. WEC plans to use a balance-of-performance system to try and keep all of the cars somewhat competitive with each other.

Toyota Gazoo Racing