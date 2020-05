Greek Cops Spent the '90s Hunting Street Racers With Audi RS2s, E30 M3s, Lancia Integrales

Though it may sound like the plot to a film you've seen before, cops tackling a spate of illegal street racing with the fastest vehicles money can buy was no Hollywood fever dream for the land of Greece. For a decade, the Mediterranean country's police had a special task force called Sigma Group, which was dedicated to shutting down street racing by chasing down perps with the fastest cars tax money could buy...or impound lots could provide.

Founded on July 1, 1995, according to a scanned police document, Sigma Group was quickly whipped into shape by the Niora brothers, a pair of officers who competed in Greece's Panhellenic Rally Championship. The unit outfitted itself with a mixture of high-performance cars bought new and others seized from criminals, resulting in a mishmash of police cruisers that could've made up many Europeans' dream garages at the time.