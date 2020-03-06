C8 Corvette VS. C7 Corvette ZR1: Side-by-Side Laps Show Mid-Engine Pros and Cons

The entire automotive world is on its toes to see just how much faster the new, mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette is compared to the old, front-engined model, but with the first 2020 C8s only just leaving for dealerships, almost nobody has had a chance to compare the two head-to-head. Nobody, that is, aside from thriller novelist and Corvette enthusiast C.W. Lemoine, who obtained Performance Data Recorder files from a 2019 C7 ZR1 and a 2020 C8 Z51 driven at the same track: Nevada's Spring Mountain Motor Resort.

Lemoine sourced the ZR1 onboard from his own laps of Spring Mountain last November, and the Z51 footage from the editor of Corvette Forum Derin Richardson, who, like our Robb Holland, tested the car at Spring Mountain earlier this year.

"At first I was thinking [the C8] was just going to be crushed [by my C7] ZR1, because I ran about 1:46.9, which was faster on that day than the hot lap with the instructor," Lemoine said in his video. "He had a 1:47-something, so I thought, hell, that’s pretty good, this should crush the C8. What you'll find is... it doesn't."