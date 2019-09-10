This 1964 Jaguar E-Type Went From Forest-Find To $100,000 Classic 

It’s heartbreaking to come across a beautiful automobile wasting away in the forest as Earth reclaims it. Let alone a Jaguar E-Type covered in vines, moss, and home to all manner of forest fauna. But renowned Jaguar E-Type restoration specialists, E-Type UK, wasn't about to let that happen and rescued a 1964 E-Type Series I Coupe after it sat rotting away in the woods for 30 years. The transformation turned the aluminum heap into a cherry example now worth over $100,000.

According to The Sun, the E-Type had sat abandoned in the brush on the property of an estate in Gloucestershire. Its owner had once intended on restoring the car, but succumbed to illness and left the E-Type to be reclaimed by mother nature. When it was uncovered, the car was then handed to the pros at E-Type UK who then put hours upon hours of backbreaking work to restore the E-Type to its original beauty.