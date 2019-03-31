These Are the 10 Best California Vanity Plates That Never Made It to the Road

​Vanity plates (also known as personal plates) can be a way to stand out from the hordes of alphanumeric plate-holders. One's last name, car model, or even obscure dirty words can be stamped into your license plate, provided you're willing to fill out a form with your preferred plate's lettering and an explanation of what it means.

Los Angeles Magazine reports that the California Department of Motor Vehicles received almost 250,000 applications for individualistic Californians in 2018, all of whom wanted their own customized plates. From its favorites, we have picked 10 of our own, listed in countdown style. Try not to have water in your mouth as you read.

10: BEMYBAE

"Bae" is well-known shorthand for "babe," an endearing term for a romantic partner, which is what this plate's applicant claims to call their girlfriend in celebration of their anniversary. But the cruel, well-versed clerks of the DMV denied this romantic the ability to tout their love in traffic on the basis that "bae" is Danish for "poop."

9: ONW2BYB

"On my way to bang your b***h," explained this plate's applicant, who presumably drives a BMW 320i with a salvage title. With a meaning as juvenile as this, it's no surprise the DMV denied this application.

8: DCKXTSN

"I'm the extension of my dad. My father's name is 'Dick' and I was named after him," claimed one Brant, trying to obscure the reason for applying for a plate that reads an abbreviated version of "d**k extension." This too went in the trash.

7: FSHBALL

"Fish ball," is all this applicant wrote. A confused DMV employee denied this plate, assuming it to mean something sexual. Almost everything is listed in Urban Dictionary as an obscure sexual term of some sort, and though there's an entry worded similarly, the fact that it only has 54 thumbs up since its 2007 submission means that this term is so obscure that it’s got to be meaningless at best to 99.9999 percent of the population.

6: AENIMA

Aenima, says this applicant, is the second album from rock band Tool, and they're not lying.