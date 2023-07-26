2024 Mitsubishi Triton: The Diesel, Manual, Single Cab Pickup Still Exists

Let's be clear on one thing first: the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton will not be sold in the United States—so said Mitsubishi itself. That's a shame because the redesigned midsize pickup is stacked with options U.S. truck buyers have been missing. Like, for example, a lifted manual, diesel, single-cab model with standard torque vectoring. If that sounds good, then keep reading, because it gets better still.

Redesigned after nine years on the market, the new Triton (also sold as the L200) gets a new, larger, yet lighter body that'll be available in single, extended, and crew cab forms. It's mounted on a new ladder frame that's claimed to be upwards of 40 percent stiffer and uses double-wishbone front suspension with lengthened travel. The rear's a simpler leaf-spring setup, but it now has bigger shocks.

2024 Mitsubishi Triton from all angles. Mitsubishi Motors

Bed length hasn't been specified, but Mitsubishi lowered its tailgate height by 1.8 inches for easier loading and added a step to the rear bumper. Payload and towing ratings also haven't been announced, though Mitsubishi called it a one-ton truck—probably a rounded up from its actual payload rating.

All Tritons will be powered by a standard 2.4-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder, which is rated to make up to 201 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque as low as 1,500 rpm (high-output models also get variable-assist electric power steering). A six-speed manual with hill start assist is standard, though it uses a "shift by wire" system that seems unnecessary. That said, there'll be a lifted rear-drive model that sounds like a potent pre-runner.

A six-speed automatic is also available, and both can be spec'd with either rear-wheel drive or a funky "Super Select 4WD-II." It uses a two-speed transfer case and a torque-sensing center differential, which sends 60 percent of power rearward. This also adds a variety of terrain modes, tailored to specific combinations of driven wheels, gear ranges, and differential lock settings. Also, it includes a hill descent assist.

2024 Mitsubishi Triton engine bay with the 2.4-liter turbodiesel. Mitsubishi Motors

The Triton manages traction with standard Active Yaw Control torque vectoring originating from the Lancer Evolution, giving it an "active LSD" that works using brake force. Despite its extra size and durability, this means its turning circle is actually tighter than the previous model.

Its interior, tech, and exterior have all been upgraded for convenience and ease of use. Save for its "Beast Mode" design concept, which sounds incredibly dorky, but I think makes the Triton the best-looking Mitsubishi on sale today, both outside and in (sorry, Outlander). That Yamabuki Orange Metallic paint doesn't hurt either.

As for its interior, its center console has been enlarged to fit big cupholders and a larger console bin, plus extra storage. There are USB charge ports, a wireless charging pad, and interior switches designed to be operated with gloves on (Ford does this too). Mitsubishi also relocated its engine oil drain so there's no need to remove off-road models' underbody armor during oil changes. To top it all off, the Triton has LED daytime running lights, a modest set of advanced driving assists, and adaptive cruise control.

2024 Mitsubishi Triton interior. Mitsubishi Motors

The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton is already on sale in Thailand and will spread across Southeast Asia and Australia before returning to Japan next year—for the first time in 12 years. As mentioned above, it's not coming to the U.S., even though Mitsubishi wants back in the pickup game. We're just writing about it because it's a cool truck.

But there's hope that its upcoming electric sibling could come here in its place, as a suspected prototype was spotted testing in Colorado earlier this year. It's still unclear whether the Mitsubishi's electric pickup will be a workhorse or an all-rounder toy like the Rivian R1T, but what's certain is that it's worth getting excited about with how good the new Triton sounds.