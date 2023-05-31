2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Rocks 35s and More Multimatic Suspension Upgrades

The 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is a serious truck, but not the top dog. That accolade goes to the ZR2 Bison, Chevy's contender for mid-size dominance. Just revealed, it has some serious upgrades that dare owners to scrape, jump, and crawl their trucks over obstacles like never before. Thanks to new trail armor, hydraulic bump stops from Multimatic, and 35-inch tires, it's more capable than the lesser ZR2, and a full 300 pounds heavier.

The new Colorado was revealed almost a year ago in July of 2022 with power coming strictly from a series of interesting 2.7-liter four-cylinder engines. The Bison gets one of these four-bangers in its hottest state of tune, capable of producing 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque on regular 87 octane. Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission to electronic locking differentials in the front and rear. The jump-friendly suspension means a lower payload and tow rating despite having the same amount of power as a regular ZR2. In the Bison, towing is capped at 5,500 lbs, down from 6000, and its payload capacity is 230 lbs less at 1050 pounds.

That suspension is worth the reduced towing and payload, though. Spool valve Multimatic dampers are still the stars of the show as they are in the regular ZR2, but the Bison also gets hydraulic bump stops from the engineering firm for softer landings, too. The suspension is also slightly lifted versus the regular ZR2, and 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory M/Ts are fitted as standard. This makes it the only mid-size truck offering such a large tire, and a spare is included in the bed as well.

All of this adds up to a 1.5-inch higher ride height, with departure and breakover angles improved to 26.0 and 26.9 degrees respectively. The truck's approach angle is about half a degree worse at 38.2, but that's because of all the extra steel hanging off of the Bison. American Expedition Vehicles supplies a full-width steel bumper and a rear bumper with steel corner plates. Underneath, five boron steel skid plates also guard parts of the underbody, including the rear differential and fuel tank. On the regular ZR2, these are made out of aluminum. If you're curious where that extra 300 pounds came from...

On the inside, the truck is mostly the same as the regular ZR2 with the exception of an AEV-embroidered headrest and floormats. Exterior aesthetic changes, besides all of the steel, include new wider fender flares and badging to make it clear to other midsize pickup owners that you are better than them.

Orders for the ZR2 Bison will open this fall.