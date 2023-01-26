2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Warranty Reportedly Voided After Owner Refinances Vehicle

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is a seriously fun truck, and General Motors knows it. Anticipating flippers trying to make a quick buck, it stipulated that new owners must own the vehicle for six months before selling it. It's a sound idea, but as one Cadillac Escalade-V owner just found out, it can cause some complications.

As GM Authority reports, an owner of one of the trucks who was not identified by name recently decided to refinance it. Soon after, they reportedly had some mechanical trouble with the vehicle and took it to their local dealer to get it repaired under warranty. That's when the troubles started.

Cadillac

The dealer informed the customer that the truck had a warranty block on it and the dealer couldn't repair it. It's likely GM interpreted the refinance to be a change of ownership even though the title is allegedly still in the owner's name.

The vehicle's owner tells GM Authority that they are still trying to work it out with the automaker, but so far they haven't heard anything back. We've reached out to GM Financial in an attempt to get more information, but we have yet to receive any comment as of publishing.

So if you're trying to refinance right after you buy a hot new GM product, maybe wait a few months just to be safe, or check with your dealer. Other vehicles including the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 and the 2023 GMC Hummer EV also have similar six-month sales protections.