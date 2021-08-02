1988 Toyota Supra Turbo A Review: Driving the Ultimate MKIII Supra We Never Got

The eighties were not a time for nuance in any regard, and the cars were of course no exception. Turbochargers that whined louder than jet engines, side-exit exhausts dumped fire at bystanders, and color combinations that bordered on the offensive were virtually an industry standard. At the top of this pecking order were the legendary homologation specials of the era; purpose-built to collect trophies and glory for their manufacturers, road manners be damned. So a racing homologation Supra—already one of the most storied nameplates in automotive history—has to be beyond absurd, right? But Toyota dodged all the era's trends—even the ostentatious styling it would later embrace—with its 500-car run of the Turbo A Supra, a true homologation run meant for FIA Group A racing. There are no dashboard plaques crying out about its rarity. Instead of searing teal or vibrant red, it only came in stealthy black, with wheels to match. But this discreet nature doesn't do the car a disservice; rather, getting to pilot it feels like you're being let in on a secret that only a select few who drive it—and, of course, those who see its taillights pulling away on the Wangan—will ever understand.

Victoria Scott

1988 Toyota Supra Turbo A: By the Numbers Powertrain: 3.0-liter turbocharged twin-cam inline-six | 5-speed manual | rear-wheel drive

3.0-liter turbocharged twin-cam inline-six | 5-speed manual | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 265 @ 5,600 RPM

265 @ 5,600 RPM Torque: 264 lb-ft @ 4,400 RPM

264 lb-ft @ 4,400 RPM 0-60: Less than 6 seconds (as tested)

Less than 6 seconds (as tested) Top speed: Greater than 145 mph

Greater than 145 mph Quick take: The Turbo A Supra eschews attention but gets results for the chosen few who don't overlook it. Third-Gen Evolution Although the fourth generation of the Supra line generally gets the most attention, its third generation was a true watershed moment for Toyota. Up until 1985, the Supra name was simply the highest trim level available for the Toyota Celica, itself a reasonably upscale sports coupe. Toyota would plop a larger, more aggressive inline-six into the traditionally inline-four Celica chassis, add luxurious features, and give it more aggressive styling. For the Supra’s first two generations, it was, essentially, a very fancy option package and not a globally recognized name. (Back home in Japan, the Celica Supra was simply referred to as the Celica XX.)

Victoria Scott From left to right: MK4, MK3, and MK2 generation Supras.