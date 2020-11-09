Dirt 5 Review: Old-School Arcade Racing in a Cheesy Cartoon Wrapper

As in previous Dirt titles, there's a huge selection of cars and trucks meant for slinging gravel, mud, sand and snow. Thanks to the exaggerated weather dynamics, it feels like you might see the latter two in the same stage depending on the day. Unless you toggle the weather settings before the race, then you're sure to see a mix of conditions that may or may not seem realistic. Like I said, it has a classic arcade feel.

Driving characteristics do indeed change with each car—for example, an all-wheel-drive VW Polo's bound to behave differently on each terrain than a front-wheel-drive Peugeot 306 Maxi. That's not to say the cars are predictable; I mean, is that what you really want from a game that's just short of Cruis'n USA? Instead, to really nail a series of turns on a loose surface—which I have not—you've got to adapt to Dirt 5's style.

This is manageable when you're playing Rally Raid events, but much, much harder when driving more technical Playground courses like in the fan-favorite Gymkhana mode. I can't drive up those tight, twisty ramps to save my life, especially with my controller. Maybe that's the point; if you want to squeeze the max potential out of it, you really need a wheel and pedals. Otherwise, you might drive yourself crazy instead of successfully through an asphalt maze.