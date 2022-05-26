Ferrari’s F1 Drivers Gave These Ray-Ban Sunglasses the Magic Touch
I’m not saying these glasses will give you superior driving skills, but they might make you look as good as you drive.
Everyone wants a piece of Scuderia Ferrari in their lives, especially now that the 2022 Formula 1 racing season is in full swing. Some of us are convinced we could pilot an F1-75 well enough to race with the pros. We can't. We can pretend, though. It's easier than ever, now that Ray-Ban has dropped two limited-edition pairs of sunglasses designed by Ferrari's F1 drivers.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz put their own touches on a couple pairs of Ray-Ban glasses. Carlos Sainz's take on Ray-Ban's Clubmaster were unveiled at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, and it appears Sainz’s yellow pads and dark lenses were a hit. They sold out immediately. That leaves only Leclerc's twist on Ray-Ban's classic racing frame. The design is practical in that extended frames keep the sun from blasting around the edges, and the gold trim keeps you feeling classy and motivated to take first place.
Both sets boast the Ray-Ban and Ferrari logos on the lenses. That way, no one can question the wearer’s fashion sense or driving abilities. We just need to know which car you'll be sporting your slick new shades in. Be sure to let us know in the comments.
MORE TO READ
Related
Ferrari Reveals the Truth About Rumored Kardashian, Bieber Ban
Rumors of outright bans for various celebrities have been greatly exaggerated.
Related
2022 Ferrari 296 GTB First Drive Review: The 818-HP Hybrid V6 Doesn’t Disappoint
So-called purists may cry foul at the 296 GTB’s all-new hybrid V6, but it would be foolish to do so.
Related
Best Motorcycle Sunglasses: Stop the Squint
Stop squinting with the sun and dirt in your eye and put a pair of sunglasses on already.
Related