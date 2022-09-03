Alonso Says F1 Team Radio Should Be Private, Not Broadcasted

Fernando Alonso is stepping back comments he made about Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the Formula 1 Belgian GP. Alonso called Hamilton an "idiot" that "only knows how to start and drive in first." Now Alonso believes that team radios should not be broadcast.

When asked by Motorsport.com if F1 should broadcast team radio, Alonso offered his opinion.

"I don't think so, as I said, that is the only sport, in football, in tennis, in whatever, you can have your moments of privacy with your team… But I know that this is part of the show, and as I said, all the things that are broadcast in the radio normally are a little bit spicy, because the sport wants that spice into the race."

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the 2022 Belgian GP. Getty

Alonso also apologized for his earlier comments about Hamilton, but with a bizarre twist. Alonso believes that British media bias inflamed the remarks he made about the British seven-time world champion. "First of all, Lewis is a champion, he's a legend of our time, And then when you say something - and I'm sorry to repeat this - against a British driver, there is huge media involvement after that."

If those comments weren't bizarre enough, Alonso dug a bit into the reaction to his comments against Hamilton compared to comments against Latin drivers. "If you say something to a Latin driver, everything's a little bit more fun. When you say something to others, it's a little bit more serious."

Alonso is taking an interesting position. The issue of supposed British bias in F1 media has been a longstanding point of contention, though he could be piggybacking it to lessen the severity of his comments. His intentions are unclear, but it's rare to see a driver speak out in this way, especially of Alonso's stature. It's also easy to forget the adrenaline and environment within an F1 car during the opening lap of a race. The pressure is immense. Words can spill out.

"Obviously, you should be aware that is broadcast. But it's like if someone makes a hard tackle or something in football, in that moment you say something to your teammate, or your defender or wherever, that is not broadcast."