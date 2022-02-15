What Busch Light's New $10M Program Means for Women in NASCAR

Believe it or not, NASCAR kicked off its Drive for Diversity program way back in 2004. Aimed to attract people of color and women to the sport to increase its fan base, the program has planted a stake in the ground proclaiming its search for a more diverse driver set. So far, three drivers on the main NASCAR circuit are graduates from the Drive for Diversity program: Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, and Bubba Wallace. However, the number of female drivers at the top level of NASCAR is currently at zero.

Busch Light has announced its commitment to change that, and not with just words of encouragement. The beer brand has set aside $10 million over the next three years to take aim at what it calls “inequity of resources available to women drivers.” The new Accelerate Her program includes more funding, track time, media exposure, and training to every woman driver in NASCAR who is 21 and up. This is a major step to elevate women in the sport, and Busch Light is uniquely positioned to step in after 40 years of partnership with NASCAR.