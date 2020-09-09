Sergio Perez's Departure Paves Way for Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin F1 in 2021

After seven years, five podiums, multiple "almost podiums," and dozens of top tens points that would've most likely never been scored otherwise, Sergio Perez will be separating from Racing Point Formula 1 Team at the end of the shortened 2020 season. Both the team and driver confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon via social media.

Formula 1's own blog may have called this a "shock announcement," but the truth is that uncertainty has circled the Mexican racing driver's seat since Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel announced his split from Ferrari earlier in the year. Further rumors that the German was headed to Racing Point were fueled by the fact that the team's owner, Lawrence Stroll, was seen being buddy-buddy with Vettel multiple times throughout the early races of the year—in addition to "going somewhere together in the team principal's personal Ferrari," per ESPN.

Perhaps the only shocking part of the split is the fact that Perez still had two years left on his three-year contract, and that the team is moving forward with another driver—ahem, Vettel—despite Perez jumping through hoops to keep it alive after former owner Vijay Mallya put the squad in jeopardy due to his crooked business dealings in 2018.

"It hurts a bit as I bet on the team during very rough times, we managed to overcome obstacles and I am very proud of saving the jobs of several of my teammates," said Perez in a press release.

"Everything in life has a beginning and an end, and after seven years together, time with the team will come to an end after this season," he added. "I hope I can give you some good news real soon, but for now, let's enjoy together the next races."