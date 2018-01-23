Ford Study Finds That Driving a Sports Car Is More Enjoyable Than Kissing

Ford has conducted a new study to measure enjoyment of different activities, and found that driving a performance car ranks high on the list of things that will make you happy during daily life.

This study pitted driving against seven other tasks that generally make people feel good, including kissing, fine dining, watching football, watching Game of Thrones, shopping, Salsa dancing, and riding a roller coaster.

Neuroscientists hooked volunteers up to medical equipment that measured such physiological reactions as heart rate and galvanic skin response, and then combined those reactions into something called a "buzz moment." A buzz moment occurred when a person was the most thrilled during an activity and became happier because of that moment.

The study found that riding a rollercoaster produced the most buzz moments with an average of three per participant, followed by driving with 2.1. Shopping barely beat out watching sports and Game of Thrones, and kissing, dining, and Salsa dancing generated zero buzz moments.