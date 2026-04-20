New Tractor With 12-Valve Cummins and Zero Electronics Goes Back to the Basics

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Anybody in the market for a new tractor knows they’re expensive—really expensive. And not only are they a high upfront cost, but maintenance tends to be increasingly complex, as manufacturers pack them with proprietary software that’s been the cause of at least one big legal battle lately. A Canadian company named Ursa Ag hopes to address that with its new range of 12-valve Cummins-powered tractors that any mechanic can work on.

Oh, and they cost about half as much as the competition, too.

These back-to-basics machines are assembled in Alberta. Ursa’s 150-horsepower and 180-hp models run 5.9-liter Cummins engines, while the larger 260-hp model features an 8.3-liter Cummins like you’d find in combines from the 1990s. They’re all P-pumped, too, which is code for “mechanical fuel injection royalty.”

When I asked Ursa Ag owner Doug Wilson about the engines, he explained that they’re remanufactured units. Wilson said that customers haven’t had any issue with that, and I believe him—most folks I know would rather have a remanned 12-valve than a new engine with tons of electronics.

While Ursa Ag builds what components it can in-house, others are externally sourced. The cab, for example, comes from an outside party; however, it’s about as simple as the engine under the hood, with little more than an air ride seat. All the controls are mechanically connected, so there’s no finicky circuit board to worry about.

Wilson’s big idea with Ursa Ag is to sell equipment that’s affordable and serviceable by third-party shops. Because the 12-valve Cummins has powered everything from farm machinery to pickup trucks and more over the years, practically everyone with wrenching knowledge has experience with them. Parts are also easy to come by, so downtime isn’t a concern.

URSA AG – BUILT IN ALBERTA

Ursa Ag has a small dealer network in Canada, though you can buy directly from the manufacturer. Wilson said that the company hasn’t built a massive chain of stores as it wouldn’t be able to keep them stocked. He added, though, that the plan is to build more tractors in 2026 than the company has in the rest of its history combined.

Pricing online shows that the Ursa Ag 150 goes for $129,900 CAD ($95,156.30 USD), whereas the 180-hp model costs $149,900 CAD ($109,807 USD). Step up to the 260-hp tractor, and you’re looking at $199,900 CAD ($146,433.75 USD). Wilson says that’s roughly half the price of comparable Zetor tractors, and far less than a John Deere.

It wasn’t immediately clear if these tractors were available in the United States, so I asked Wilson. “The easiest answer is yes, we can ship to the United States,” he replied. Ursa Ag doesn’t currently have any U.S.-based distributors, though Wilson indicated that could change soon. He said that after a recent interview with Farms.com, he’s had tons of inquiries, with roughly 400 of them coming from the United States.

I’m eager to hear how this pans out for farmers who have previously turned to used tractors rather than buying complex new ones. This seems like the best of both worlds, and unless you have a massive operation, something like an Ursa Ag unit likely makes more financial sense than a big-name product. Hopefully, they can keep up with the demand.

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