Need for Speed Payback Car List Revealed, Toyota and Lexus Missing
Here are the 74 cars you can drive in the next NFS, none of which come out of Toyota City.
Set for release in two weeks, Need for Speed Payback promises to be a playable Fast and Furious movie with ridiculous heists, stunts, and street races. Publisher EA has now revealed the upcoming game's full roster of vehicles. With a total car count of 74, Payback can't really hold a candle to Forza Motorsport 7's head-spinning, 700-strong list or even Gran Turismo Sport's tally of 160, but dizzyingly long car lists were never Need for Speed's shtick anyways.
As par for the course, the autos on offer span from the latest and greatest supercars such as McLaren's 570S and the Porsche 918, to tuner favorites like the R34 GT-R and two generations of Civic Type R, to classic American muscle such as the Boss 302 Mustang and Buick's Grand National GNX. Payback will also be the first video game to feature the brand new BMW M5, a car that graces the cover of the game's Deluxe Edition.
That said, Need for Speed Payback looks to have fallen victim to quite a key omission also present in Forza Motorsport 7: Toyota and Lexus. That's right, of the 74 cars on tap, none of them are Supras, Celicas, or LFAs. Insert sad trombone noise here. (If it's any consolation, GT86 fans will have the mechanically identical Subaru BRZ to play with, so there's that.)
It's not like Toyota and its luxury subbrand are indiscriminately anti-video game either, as GT Sport prominently features both marques while the recently released Project Cars 2 includes a number of Toyota 86s in its car list. When reached for an explanation, a Toyota spokesperson told The Drive, "With regards to the merchandizing for video games etc., we judge each request independently. We would like to refrain from commenting on details of negotiations."
Anywho, here are the 74 cars you can play with in Need for Speed Payback.
- 2017 Acura NSX
- Acura RSX-S
- Aston Martin DB11
- Aston Martin Vulcan
- Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Audi S5 Sportback
- BMW M2
- BMW M3 E46
- BMW M3 E92
- BMW M4 GTS
- BMW M5
- BMW X6 M
- Buick GNX
- Chevrolet Bel Air
- Chevrolet C10
- Chevrolet Camaro SS
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Dodge Challenger SRT8
- 1969 Dodge Charger
- Dodge (SRT) Viper
- Ford F-150 Raptor
- Ford Focus RS
- Ford Mustang
- Ford Mustang Boss 302
- Ford Mustang GT
- '32 Ford
- Beck Customs '32 Ford
- Honda Civic Type R EK
- Honda Civic Type R FK2
- Honda NSX Type R
- Honda S2000
- Jaguar F-Type R
- Koenigsegg Regera
- Lamborghini Aventador
- Lamborghini Diablo SV
- Lamborghini Huracan
- Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4
- Land Rover Defender 110
- Lotus Exige S
- Mazda MX-5 Miata NA
- Mazda MX-5 Miata ND
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R
- McLaren 570S
- McLaren P1
- Mercedes-AMG A45
- Mercedes-AMG G63
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- Mercury Cougar
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX
- Nissan 180SX Type X
- Nissan 350Z
- Nissan Fairlady 240ZG
- Nissan GT-R Premium
- Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-R Aero
- Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R
- Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 V-Spec
- Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 V-Spec
- Pagani Huayra BC
- Plymouth Barracuda
- Porsche 911 Carrera S 991
- Porsche 911 Carrera S 993
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS 991
- Porsche 911 RSR 2.8
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Porsche Panamera Turbo
- Subaru BRZ
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI
- Volkswagen Beetle
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
- Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Volvo 242DL
- Volvo Amazon P130
Need for Speed Payback is out on Nov. 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
