Need for Speed Payback Car List Revealed, Toyota and Lexus Missing

Set for release in two weeks, Need for Speed Payback promises to be a playable Fast and Furious movie with ridiculous heists, stunts, and street races. Publisher EA has now revealed the upcoming game's full roster of vehicles. With a total car count of 74, Payback can't really hold a candle to Forza Motorsport 7's head-spinning, 700-strong list or even Gran Turismo Sport's tally of 160, but dizzyingly long car lists were never Need for Speed's shtick anyways.

As par for the course, the autos on offer span from the latest and greatest supercars such as McLaren's 570S and the Porsche 918, to tuner favorites like the R34 GT-R and two generations of Civic Type R, to classic American muscle such as the Boss 302 Mustang and Buick's Grand National GNX. Payback will also be the first video game to feature the brand new BMW M5, a car that graces the cover of the game's Deluxe Edition.

That said, Need for Speed Payback looks to have fallen victim to quite a key omission also present in Forza Motorsport 7: Toyota and Lexus. That's right, of the 74 cars on tap, none of them are Supras, Celicas, or LFAs. Insert sad trombone noise here. (If it's any consolation, GT86 fans will have the mechanically identical Subaru BRZ to play with, so there's that.)

It's not like Toyota and its luxury subbrand are indiscriminately anti-video game either, as GT Sport prominently features both marques while the recently released Project Cars 2 includes a number of Toyota 86s in its car list. When reached for an explanation, a Toyota spokesperson told The Drive, "With regards to the merchandizing for video games etc., we judge each request independently. We would like to refrain from commenting on details of negotiations."

Anywho, here are the 74 cars you can play with in Need for Speed Payback.

2017 Acura NSX

Acura RSX-S

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin Vulcan

Audi R8 V10 Plus

Audi S5 Sportback

BMW M2

BMW M3 E46

BMW M3 E92

BMW M4 GTS

BMW M5

BMW X6 M

Buick GNX

Chevrolet Bel Air

Chevrolet C10

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Dodge Challenger SRT8

1969 Dodge Charger

Dodge (SRT) Viper

Ford F-150 Raptor

Ford Focus RS

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang Boss 302

Ford Mustang GT

'32 Ford

Beck Customs '32 Ford

Honda Civic Type R EK

Honda Civic Type R FK2

Honda NSX Type R

Honda S2000

Jaguar F-Type R

Koenigsegg Regera

Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Diablo SV

Lamborghini Huracan

Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4

Land Rover Defender 110

Lotus Exige S

Mazda MX-5 Miata NA

Mazda MX-5 Miata ND

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R

McLaren 570S

McLaren P1

Mercedes-AMG A45

Mercedes-AMG G63

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercury Cougar

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

Nissan 180SX Type X

Nissan 350Z

Nissan Fairlady 240ZG

Nissan GT-R Premium

Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-R Aero

Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R

Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 V-Spec

Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 V-Spec

Pagani Huayra BC

Plymouth Barracuda

Porsche 911 Carrera S 991

Porsche 911 Carrera S 993

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 991

Porsche 911 RSR 2.8

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Subaru BRZ

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Volkswagen Beetle

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volvo 242DL

Volvo Amazon P130

Need for Speed Payback is out on Nov. 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.