Ford's Mustang-Inspired Electric Crossover May Be Called 'Mach E'
A late-November trademark filing by the Blue Oval might have revealed the name of Ford's upcoming EV early.
A trademark filing by Ford dated Nov. 26 could reveal the name of its upcoming Mustang-inspired electric crossover, as discovered by The Drive.
A corporate law firm acting on behalf of Ford filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for trademarks on the names "Mach E" and "Mach-E." Their respective filings are described as pertaining to "motor vehicles, namely, electric vehicles, passenger automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and structural parts, fittings, and badges therefor; metal license plate frames."
Both variations on the name are the subjects of filings believed to be solely with the USPTO at present.
Ford initially attached the "Mach 1" name to its electric crossover earlier this year, but after fans expressed displeasure with the idea of an electric crossover bearing the name, Ford faltered and opted to go with a different name. Mach E would be close, but wouldn't impinge on the legacy of the Mach 1 moniker, which Mustang fans would prefer to see associated exclusively with the pony car.
The automaker offered a possible glimpse of the upcoming vehicle in a video released in October, depicting a Mustang-esque front end on a concept vehicle. It featured a glowing blue Mustang outline over where the grille would normally be, leading many to believe the vehicle depicted to be the same as the Mustang-influenced crossover teased this September.
"Trademark applications are intended to protect new ideas but aren't necessarily an indication of new business or product plans," a Ford spokesperson told The Drive when asked whether the name is related to Ford's upcoming model.
