Ford's Mustang-Inspired Electric Crossover May Be Called 'Mach E'

A trademark filing by Ford dated Nov. 26 could reveal the name of its upcoming Mustang-inspired electric crossover, as discovered by The Drive.

A corporate law firm acting on behalf of Ford filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for trademarks on the names "Mach E" and "Mach-E." Their respective filings are described as pertaining to "motor vehicles, namely, electric vehicles, passenger automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and structural parts, fittings, and badges therefor; metal license plate frames."

Both variations on the name are the subjects of filings believed to be solely with the USPTO at present.